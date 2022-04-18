As Alia Bhatt opts for gold & white wedding attire; other celebs who aced similar looks
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Kiara Advani is a sight to behold in this gorgeous lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Image: Instagram/ @abujanisandeepkhosla
Ananya Panday chose this shimmery white and gold traditional attire for a wedding festivity. She amped up her look with minimal accessories including bangles and earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday
Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation. The actor opted for this attire for one of her wedding festivities.
Image: Instagram/ @afashionistasdiaries
Television star Ankita Lokhande can be seen in the bridal lehenga by Manish Malhotra. Not to miss the exquisite jewellery pieces complementing her look.
Image: Instagram/ @lokhandeankita
Another celebrity who opted for a Manish Malhotra creation is Tara Sutaria. She accentuated her look with a matching potli bag and accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @afashionistasdiaries
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attire with heavy mirror work all over.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor