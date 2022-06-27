As Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy; here's all about their fairytale romance
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood. Alia announced her pregnancy with an adorable social media post.
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
The couple's romance started on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. They reportedly fell in love during the film's shoot.
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Their first public appearance as a couple was at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai.
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Soon after, Alia shared an adorable picture of Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram handle. In a heartwarming birthday post, Alia called him her 'sunshine'.
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Bhatt confessed her love for Ranbir openly at the Filmfare Award in 2019. The couple was then spotted on various vacations with each other's families and much more.
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Alia and Ranbir finally tied the knot in April this year after dating for five years. Their dreamy wedding glimpses took the internet by storm.
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
The duo is also gearing up for their first on-screen collaboration, 'Brahmastra'. It is all set to release on September 9, 2022.
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt