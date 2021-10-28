As Annaatthe trailer releases, here are some of Rajinikanth’s film looks that ooze swagger
Image: Twitter/@sunpictures
Rajinikanth takes on the role of a dotting brother and devoted village president In Annaatthe.
Image: Twitter/@sunpictures
Petta revolves around Rajinikanth's character, a warden of a hostel, whose real identity soon comes to light.
Image: Twitter/@MaterialsDepart
Enthiran is a sci-fi action film, in which the megastar plays a scientist, who develops a humanoid robot to commission into the Indian Army.
Image: Twitter/@saravanan612002
The action thriller, Darbar, sees Rajinikanth step into the shoes of a police commissioner.
Image: Twitter/@vinooffcl
Sivaji: The Boss features the actor as a software architect, who aims to establish a non-profit foundation.
Image: Twitter/@RB40338370
Kabali is a 2016 action drama film that stars Rajinikanth as the head of a gangster group.
Image: Twitter/@MOHNISHMAADHAV