As Anne Hathaway stuns at Cannes 2022; revisiting her other red carpet looks
Image: Instagram/ @celebritiaholic
Anne Hathaway never ceases to impress fans with her impeccable fashion looks, and her red carpet outings are a treat to watch. The actor looks gorgeous as she attends the Golden Globe awards.
Image: Instagram/ @annehathaway
The 'One Day' actor is a vision in gold in this shimmery gown with a plunging neckline. She amped up her look with minimal accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @annehathaway
Anne looks regal in this metallic gown, which has been paired with a matching clutch and earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @annehathaway
Anne opted for an elegant red gown with cut-out detail on the waist for one of her Met Gala appearances. She paired it up with a clutch and earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @annehathaway
The flowy printed dress looks all things adorable on Anne, who accentuated it with a bag and studs.
Image: Instagram/ @annehathaway
Anne surely turned heads in this stunning red gown with dramatic sleeves and a quirky hairstyle.
Image: Instagram/ @annehathaway