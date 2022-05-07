As Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds swooned fans at Met Gala; a look at their adorable pics
Image: Instagram/ @vancityreynolds
While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stun fans with their gorgeous avatars on the red carpet, the duo's Instagram handles are full of their goofy glimpses together.
Image: Instagram/ @vancityreynolds
The 'Deadpool' star is known to share his wife's hilarious pictures on Instagram and this candid still is proof. A pregnant Blake Lively looks on as Reynolds sheds a smile.
Image: Instagram/ @vancityreynolds
"Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight," Ryan wrote in the caption as he posted this selfie about a year ago.
Image: Instagram/ @vancityreynolds
Wishing Blake on Mother's Day last year. Ryan dropped this adorable picture. "You're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares," he mentioned in the caption.
Image: Instagram/ @vancityreynolds
Continuing his hilarious banter with Blake, Ryan dropped another goofy picture of the 'Gossip Girl' star on her birthday.
Image: Instagram/ @vancityreynolds
Blake too came up with an equally witty comeback to Ryan's posts and dropping this picture on his birthday, wrote, "I picked a good one."
Image: Instagram/ @blakelively