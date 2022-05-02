As Blake Lively takes on Met Gala hosting duties; a look at some of her red-carpet looks
Image: Instagram/ @blakelively
Blake Lively surely made heads turn with this Versace gold and crimson gown at the Met Gala 2018.
Image: Instagram/ @blakelively
For thr 2017 event, Blake wore a Versace mermaid style gown, having a train of blue feathers.
Image: Instagram/ @blakelively
The 'Gossip Girl' star looked breathtaking in this pink Burberry gown with floral motifs all over.
Image: Instagram/ @blakelively
Blake looks gorgeous in this off-shoulder blue gown with a thigh-high slit. She opted for minimum accessories to amp up her look.
Image: Instagram/ @glamfashion.page
The actor looks all things elegant in this deep maroon attire, paired with statement earrings and bracelets.
Image: Instagram/ @tamarainfashion
Blake looks straight out of a fairytale in this amazing ruffled gown with floral motifs.
Image: Instagram/ @ohmy_blake