As Britney Spears' Conservatorship ends, see how celebs are celebrating her win
Image: AP
Lady Gaga took to her IG and wrote, "You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today you’re a superstar and a super-human being I LOVE YOU."
Image: Instagram/@ladygaga
Cher took to her Twitter and celebrated the end of Britney's conservatorship
Image: Twitter/@cher
Iggy Azalea via her Twitter wrote, "I don’t think there’s a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile."
Image: Instagram/@thenewclassic
Paris Hilton took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue."
Image: Twitter/@ParisHilton
Britney's fiance Sam Asgahri via his Instagram wrote, "History was made today. Britney is Free."
Image: Instagram/@britneyspears
Britney thanked her fans and via her Twitter wrote, "I have no words, because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship, my life is now in that direction."
Image: Instagram/@britneyspears