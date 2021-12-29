As BTS' V trends on social media, 7 times when singer stole the show just by being himself
Image: Twitter/@ansa_arain
The main vocalist of BTS, V stole the show and got the entire fandom on social media swooning over his beauty in his latest photoshoot with Vogue.
Image: Twitter/@bts_we_are_7
Warming the hearts of ARMY across the world, V visited one of his special birthday projects set up by fans ahead of his 26th birthday.
Image: Twitter/@MYBTSARMY_19
Kim Tae-hyung landed himself on the trending list topics during BTS' Permission To Dance LA Stage by cosplaying the red guard from the popular series 'Squid Game'.
Image: Twitter/@nmy798
V stole the show during the band's performance at Jingle Ball in 2019 as several international netizens trended the question 'Who is that curly-haired boy'?
Image: Twitter/@ForeverpurpleV
BTS stumbled upon the American singer Ariana Grande during the Grammy's and clicked a picture. However, V ended up stealing the spotlight as many wondered 'Who is the guy next to Ariana Grande?'
Image: Twitter/@matthiolacloud
After being clicked with the Oscar award-winning actor Emma Stone, netizens were eager to know who was the 'guy with the blue hair' as V sported his new blur hairdo.
Image: Twitter/@dailyemmastone
The young singer had the entire social media fawning over 'the man in all black with curly hair' as he graced the red carpet at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY with his bandmates.
Image: Twitter/@jiminemochii