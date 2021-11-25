As Catherine O'Hara bags lifetime achievement award, here are some of her iconic roles
Catherine O'Hara starred in the horror anthology Tales From The Crypt as she played a lawyer in the episode titled Let the Punishment Fit the Crime.
The actor took on the role of a sculptor, Delia in the 1988 film Beetlejuice, which also starred Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder, Geena Davis and others.
Catherine O'Hara played Sheila Albertson, an amateur actor and travel agent in Waiting For Guffman in 1996.
O'Hara acted as the mother, Kate in the iconic holiday film Home Alone as she goes through thick and thin to get back home to her son.
After Hours saw Catherine O'Hara play Gail, an ice cream truck driver, who chases a man she believes is responsible for a series of burglaries.
O'Hara is best known for her role as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, in which she acts alongside Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.
