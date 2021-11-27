As 'Chhorii' takes IMDb score of 7.9 on release; here are 6 horror films with 8+ rating
Nushrratt Bharuccha's recently released 'Chhorii' seems to be enjoying some good audience reviews as it took an IMDb rating of 7.9. While it is still early days, here's looking at top-rated horror films which sustained well on the rating platform:
Alfred Hitchcock is considered a legend for his work in the psychological thriller/horror space and 'Psycho' (1960) was one reason why. The thriller, revolving around the disappearance of a woman and a killer, enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.5.
'The Shining' (1980) revolving around Jack Torrance's tryst with supernatural forces as he uses his power to get into a hotel's horrific past, enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.4.
'Alien' (1979), which traces the story of the commercial starship Nostromo's battle with an Alien, is also among the highest-rated with an IMDb rating of 8.4.
'The Thing' (1982) a film on an American research firm's battle with a creature 'Thing', has an IMDb rating of 8.1.
'Rosemary's Baby' (1968), Roman Polanski's tale of a pregnant woman's suspicion of a Satanic cult planning to use her unborn baby for their rituals, enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.
'The Exorcist' (1973), the story of a demonic possession of a 12-year-old and her mother's efforts to rid her of it with exorcism, is considered among the classic horror films and has an IMDb rating of 8.
