As 'Euphoria' season 2 releases, a look into Zendaya's on-screen characters in the past
Zendaya was seen in the 2014 film 'Zapped' as she took on the role of Zoey, who struggled to adapt to her new life.
The actor was most recently seen in MCU's all-new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as MJ alongside Tom Holland.
The musical drama titled 'The Greatest Showman' saw Zendaya play Anne, a trapeze artist opposite Zac Efron.
Zendaya played the role of Marie in Netflix's black-and-white romantic drama titled 'Malcolm & Marie'.
'Frenemies' aired in 2012 and saw Zendaya play Halley in the film that was all about high school friendships and fights.
Zendaya played the role of Chani in Timothée Chalamet's much-loved sci-fi film 'Dune'.
'Euphoria' sees Zendaya take on the role of Rue, who goes through the ups and downs of high school.
