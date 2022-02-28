As 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' releases, here are Alia Bhatt's Top 10 first weekend grossers
10. Dear Zindagi (2016): The coming-of-age movie about a girl's journey to positivity after being discontented with life earned Rs 32.50 crore in the opening weekend, as per Bollywood Hungama, and had a successful run earning close to Rs 70 crore.
9. Raazi (2018): The true story of a spy amid the Indo-Pak war was another film that rested on Alia's shoulders. It minted Rs 32. 94 crore in the opening weekend, and became her third Rs 100-crore club film with over Rs 120 crore lifetime business.
8. Shaandaar (2015): This rom-com around a destination wedding might have failed at the box office, but had a good opening weekend of Rs 33.51 crore, before it folded up for collections just over Rs 40 crore.
7. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014): This love story had collected Rs 33.74 crore in the opening weekend, and went on to become a success at the ticket windows with over Rs 75 crore collections.
6. Udta Punjab (2016): The most controversial film of her career, where she played a Bihari migrant amid the drug racket, earned her critical acclaim and awards. The film earned Rs 33.80 crore in 1st 3 days and earned Rs 60 crore overall.
5. 2 States (2014): This romantic film about the love between a Punjabi boy and Tamilian girl was Alia's first Rs 100 crore hit. The movie had earned Rs 38 crore in the opening weekend, before earning around Rs 102 crore overall.
4: Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022): Alia's latest release, a biopic on sex worker-turned-brothel madam & activist, has become her fourth-highest opening weekend grosser with Rs 38-40 crore coming in the first 3 days.
3. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): The second installment of the love story franchise was again a hit, with Rs 43 crore opening weekend. It became her second Rs 100-crore hit, minting Rs 116 crore in total.
2: Kalank (2019): Despite being a flop, this period love story set in the back of Partition, had earned over Rs 60 crore in the opening weekend. However, it could not add much and ended its run at around Rs 80 crore.
1: Gully Boy (2019): This story of a slum boy making it big as a rapper amid his relationship with his girlfriend, is Alia's highest-1st weekend grosser with Rs 72 crore, and also her highest overall grosser with Rs 140 crore collections.
