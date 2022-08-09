Swati Singh
As Gigi Hadid is launching a clothing line; Here's a look at the model's knitwear fashion
Image: Instagram/@gigi.hahid
Gigi Hadid amped up the fashion game in a multi-print cardigan teamed up with thigh-length shorts and black boots.
Image: Twitter/@Kavee_Reddy
The supermodel looked stunning in an all-white outfit which included an oversized turtle neck white cardigan and white skirt.
Image: Instagram/@gigi.hahid.fans
Making a splash on the streets, Gigi opted for a crop colour-blocked cardigan and paired it with ripped jeans.
Image: Twitter/@YourFashionSite
Gigi teamed her black-coloured dress with a long multi-coloured cardigan and she undoubtedly looked beautiful.
Image: Twitter/@Runway
Gigi Hadid cuts a casual figure in a white tracksuit and cardigan as she arrives in Milan.
Image: Twitter/@djokaymegamixer
Gigi Hadid donned a colour-blocked crop cardigan and a white pair of wide-leg jeans for a walk in the city.
Image: Twitter/@miwayow
The model looks stylish in a patchwork cardigan coordinated with blue jeans and beige boots.
Image: Twitter/@triantafyllidi2
