As Hyun Bin-Son Je Hin announce their wedding, take a look at their relationship timeline

The pair met on the sets of smash-hit K-drama, 'Crash Landing On You'. The fans around the world fell in love with the lead pair witnessing their amazing chemistry.
Image: Instagram/@hyunbin_actor
While there were rumours that the K-drama co-stars were dating, it was only confirmed on January 1, 2021.
Image: Instagram/@hyunbin_actor
South Korean tabloid, Dispatch revealed that 'Crash Landing On You' stars indeed fell in love during the filming of the series and began dating after the drama ended.
Image: Instagram/@hyunbin_actor
The couple has been quite open about their relationship as they are spotted enjoying dates and vacationing together quite often.
Image: Instagram/@hyunbin_actor
On February 11, Son Ye Jin announced the news of her marriage to her beau, Hyun Bin, through her Instagram handle.
Image: Instagram/@hyunbin_actor
She dropped an adorable picture of a tiny white dress and penned a long note informing fans about the news.
Hyun Bin, who is not on social media, also shared the joyful news via his agency, Vast Entertainment.
On the same day, Son Ye Jin's agency stated that the wedding will be held in Seoul this March privately for both parents and acquaintances according to the couple wishes.
Image: Instagram/@hyunbin_actor