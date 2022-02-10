As Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin announce wedding, See 10 Kdrama couples who married in real life
Singer-actor Kim So-yeon met her husband Lee Sang-woo on the sets of MBC’s 'Happy Home' (2016), in which they played a couple fighting against the odds for love after remarrying.
Park Ha-sun and Ryu Soo-young met on the sets of 'Two Weeks' (2013), where they featured alongside each other as engaged lovers.
Cha Ye-ryun and Joo Sang-wook were co-stars in the 2015's MBC drama 'Glamorous Temptation'. The couple is now blessed with a three-year-old daughter.
Choi Won-young and Shim Yi-young turned their reel-life romance into their real-life romance after working together on 2013's TV series 'A Hundred Year Legacy'.
In Gyo-jin and So Yi-hyun spent a decade as friends and even went to the same school. They now have two children together.
Lee Bo-young and Ji Sung are a rare case of the leading man falling for the second female lead in real life. The two met on the sets of the 2004's release 'Save the Last Dance for Me'.
Eugene and Ki Tae-young fell in love on the sets of 2009's TV series 'Creating Destiny'. They are blessed with two children now.
Jeon Hye-jin and Lee Chun-hee, despite their nine-year age gap, began dating soon after filming of 'Smile, You' (2009) ended. They had their first daughter together the same year they got married in 2011.
Han Ga-in and Yeon Jung-hoon appeared together in 'Yellow Handkerchief' in 2003. They got married two years later and welcomed their first child in 2016.
Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo were reportedly already head over heels for each other during the shoot of 'Descendants of the Sun'. They tied the knot in 2016. However, the Song-Song couple parted their ways in 2019.
