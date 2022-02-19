Feb 19 ,2022
As India win 100 T20I matches - 5 memorable T20I wins by Men in Blue
Image: ICC
India vs Pakistan, 2007 T20 World Cup final: India successfully defended 157 runs and won the match by 5 runs by dismissing Pakistan for 152 runs.
Image: ANI
India vs Bangladesh, 2016 T20 World Cup: India successfully defended 146 runs and won the match by 1 run by restricting Bangladesh for 145/9 in 20 overs.
Image: ICC
India vs Australia, 2016 T20 World Cup Super 10: India beat Australia by 6 wickets. India chased down 160 runs in 19.1 overs courtesy of Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82.
Image: ICC
India vs Australia, 2016 3rd T20I: India successfully chased down a mammoth total of 197 runs in 20 overs to win the match by 7 wickets. With the win, India sealed the series 3-0.
Image: AP
India vs Bangladesh, 2018 Nidahas Trophy final: India chased down 166 runs in 20 overs to beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets. Dinesh Karthik played a finisher's role.
Image: Twitter
