Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been sporting some beautiful ethnic looks recently and stunning fans with her looks. In this picture, she can be seen wearing golden shiny mini dress from Pink Porcupines by Aniket Satam featured the trending mid riff flossing design with a criss-cross halter neck detail that bore a micro pleated textured pattern. Her ruched asymmetric skirt was spiced up with mock knot detail and altogether she shined like a golden star in her sensuous mini dress. IMAGE: Instagram/JanhviKapoor