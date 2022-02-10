As 'Jolly LLB 2' marks 5 years; here's a look at the cast of comedy-drama
In 'Jolly LLB 2,' Akshay Kumar was seen in the role of Advocate Jagdishwar aka Jolly Mishra.
Image:Instagram@_lucknow_ke_nawab
Saurabh Shukla was the only one who reprised his role from Arshad Warsi's 'Jolly LLB,' as Judge Sunderlal Tripathi, a judge transferred from the Delhi High Court.
Image: Instagram@cinematic_quotes_
Actor Annu Kapoor was seen in the role of Advocate Pramod Mathur.
Image: Instagram@akkian.deepshikha
Actress Huma Qureshi essayed the character of Jolly's wife, Pushpa Mishra.
Image: Instagram@akkian.deepshikha
Actress Sayani Gupta portrayed the character of Hina Qasim, Iqbal's wife who is pregnant.
Image: Instagram@akkian.deepshikha
Actor Sanjay Mishra who is known for his brilliant comic timings was seen in the role of Guru Ji.
Image: Instagram@imsanjaimishra