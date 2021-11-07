As Kamal Haasan turns 67, a look at movies directed by the megastar himself
Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan
'Chachi 420': The famous comedy film was directed by Kamal Haasan himself and also featured him in the title role.
Image: Instagram/@mirchi90s
'Vishwaroopam' and 'Vishwaroopam II': Both the parts of the espionage action thriller were directed by the megastar.
Image: Instagram/@vishwaroopammovie
'Virumaandi': The action drama film written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan, who also performed in the title role.
Image: Instagram/@movie_buff45
'Hey Ram': The historical crime drama directed by Kamal Haasan received widespread critical acclaim.
Image: Instagram/@crazy_cinema_collector