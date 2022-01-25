As Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' completes 3 years, revisiting the movie's talented cast
Image: Manikarnika official poster
'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is the 2019 period drama film that featured Kangana Ranaut in the lead as Rani Lakshmi Bai.
Image: A Still from 'Manikarnika'
Suresh Oberoi essayed the significant role of Shrimant Peshwa Baji Rao II. He is best known for his movies namely 'Lawaaris' 'Ghar Ek Mandir' 'Mirch Masala' etc.
Image: Instagram/@vivekoberoi
Ankita Lokhande, who is best known for her portrayal in tv shows namely 'Pavitra Rishta,' was seen in the film as JhalkariBai.
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
Atul Kulkarni portrayed the role of one of the notable Indian leaders, Tatya Tope. His performance was appreciated by the audience.
Image: Instagram/@atulkulkarni_official
Jisshu Sengupta played the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai's husband, Gangadhar Rao.
Image: Instagram/@senguptajisshu
Vaibhav Tatwawaadi was seen essaying the role of Puran Singh. The actor has also appeared in other notable movies namely 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' 'Bajirao Mastani' 'Kanha' 'Tribhanga' and others.
Image: Instagram/@vaibhav.tatwawaadi
The legendary actor, Danny Denzongpa played a pivotal role in the film as Ghulam Ghaus Khan.
Image: PTI