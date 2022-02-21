As Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh turns 1, take a look at little one's cute pics on social media
As Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's younger son Jeh turned 1, take a look at this cute picture of him while playing with his father.
This picture of Jeh was shared by Kareena Kapoor on Instagram where the little one was making attempts to stand and walk all on his own.
This picture shared by Kareena Kapoor on her social media is from their family trip to the Maldives after the little one's birth.
This super cute picture shared by Kareena is of both her sons Taimur and Jeh. The elder son Taimur is seen holding his brother carefully in his arms while posing for the picture.
Jeh, who is often spotted in the city with his nanny looks adorable in this picture where he is seen for a stroll out.
This is another glimpse of the little one as he was spotted while seeing off his elder brother Taimur for school along with mother Kareena.
This is a beautiful family picture where Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding Taimur in his arms while Kareena is seen holding Jeh as they pose for the picture.
