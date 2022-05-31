As Kim Kardashian-Pete vacay in London, take a look at their lovable moments together
IMAGE: Instagram/keteandpim
This picture of the adorable couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davisdon is from their Met Gala 2022 appearance where the two grabbed attention with their love.
IMAGE: Instagram/keteandpim
This is another picture of the two stars at the 2022 White House Correspondents'' Association Gala event. Kim looked snazzy in a silver floor-length gown while Pete wore formals.
IMAGE: Instagram/keteandpim
The two stars made relationship official on the premiere of The Kardashians where Kim wore a silver bodycon dress by Thiery Mugler and Pete wore casuals.
IMAGE: Instagram/keteandpim
Apart from their red carpet appearances, Kim and Pete have often been papped as the two step out in the city together while enjoying quality time.
IMAGE: Instagram/keteandpim
This is another picture of the two stars from their romantic getaway as the two sroll on the beach.
IMAGE: Instagram/sassystylelover
Donning cool casuals, both Kim and Pete can be seen walking on the streets while holding hands.
IMAGE: Instagram/stylishclips
Kim Kardashia-Pete Davidson enjoyed time out as they visited friends in the tony neighborhood of Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. The pair were twinning in all-black ensembles for the visit.
IMAGE: Instagram/accessbynkc