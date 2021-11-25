As Kirsten Dunst highlights gender wage gap, 10 actors who hit out at sexism in Hollywood
Kirsten Dunst, told The Independent, recently the wage gap for her in comparison to her 'Spider-Man' co-star Tobey Maguire was 'extreme.' Though she felt he was playing the main role, the posters had both of them.
Actor Jennifer Lawrence told Variety, recently that it has got uncomfortable for women to enquire about equal pay. She said questioning it would get them a response that it was not gender disparity, which she felt was not right.
Singer Beyonce, in her comments in the The Shriver Report in 2014, stated that gender equality was a myth. She said equality could be achieved only if men & women were given equal pay and equal respect.
Pop star Jennifer Lopez, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, shared how women were expected to be 'well behaved' and not allowed to have opinions. She did not like being called a 'diva' too.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas told Glamour, in 2017 stated that she was used to being paid a 'lot less than the boys.' She said women were told they were 'sexy' or 'provocative,' but it was not the only thing they had.
Actor Meryl Streep has been an staunch voice for equal pay & also signed the gender equality letter in 2018. She has also expressed displeasure over being asked about playing a 'strong-minded woman' on CBS News in 2011.
Actor Halle Berry told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015 she faced a tough time making it big in the world of showbiz because she was a person of colour and because of her modelling background.
Nicole Kidman, at the Women in Film’s Crystal + Lucy Awards in Los Angeles, in June 2015, shared that it was not a level-playing field and urged little girls to also be given cameras to tell their stories.
Natalia Portman, in a 2017 interview with ABC news, shared that she was paid three times less than Ashton Kutcher, and that actresses made '30 cents to the dollar' as compared to the male actors.
