As 'Moon Knight' gears up for release here are upcoming Marvel shows for Phase 4
Image: Instagram/@marvel
'She-Hulk' revolves around Bruce Banner's cousin, who gains superpowers after receiving a blood transfusion from him. Tatiana Maslany has been cast in the title role.
Image: Instagram/@shehulkseries
'I am Groot' is an animated series based on the character Groot from 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'
Image: Instagram/@guardiansofthegalaxy
'Ironheart' will tell the story of Riri William/Ironheart, Dominique Thorne will be reprising her role from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.
Image: Instagram/@ironheartseries
'Ms. Marvel' will tell the story of Kamala Khan, a fan of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers, who struggles to fit in until she gains her own powers.
Image: Instagram/@msmarvelmcu
'Secret Invasion' will bring back Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury as he will fight off alien species Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.
Image: Instagram/@secretinvasiondisney
In 'Armor Wars', Don Cheadle's James Rhodes/War Machine must confront one of Tony Stark's greatest fears when Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands
Image: Instagram/@armorwarsofficial
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is set between the events of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.
Image: Instagram/@guardiansofthegalaxy