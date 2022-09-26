Swati Singh
As Nitara turns 10, here's how Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna celebrated her birthday
Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna
B-town couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated their daughter Nitara's birthday on Sunday.
At her birthday party, Nitara's pals were also invited, and in this photo, they are all seen holding her in their arms.
The birthday celebration was also joined by Twinkle's close friends.
Twinkle Khanna can also be seen posing with other guests who attended Nitara's birthday party.
Here is a sneak peek of the decor from the party, that was shared by Twinkle on social media.
Akshay also wished Nitara a 'Happy birthday' on his social media space.
