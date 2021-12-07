As #VickTrina goes viral, here are celeb couples whose hashtags caught on with netizens
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal/@katrinakaif
As Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in October 2012, '#saifeena' trended on social media handles.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in Italy in 2018. Fans and followers created '#deepveer' on the internet.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 and fans started trending '#virushka' on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. '#nickyanka' was seen trending on the internet.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
As Alia Bhatt confirmed her relationship status with Ranbir Kapoor, fans started trending '#raalia' on the internet.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's extravagant wedding was covered by the internet with much enthusiasm as '#everydayphenomenal' was trending on the internet.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor