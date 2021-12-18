As Omicron cases in India cross 100, here's what Centre & experts say
"If we look at the scale of spread in the UK and if there is a similar outbreak in India, then given our population, there will be 14 lakh cases every day," said COVID-19 Task Force Chief and a member of NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul.
"As Omicron is spreading very fast across Europe and most parts of the world, there is a need to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings. New Year celebrations have to be low-key," ICMR director-general Dr Balram Bhargava said.
"Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa, where the circulation of the Delta variant was low. Quoting WHO, he said ‘It's likely that the Omicron will outpace Delta variant," - Health Ministry.
"Based on the limited evidence, Omicron appears to be spreading faster at a rate not seen with any other previous variant," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.
"This is the time to avoid non-essential travel, mass gatherings and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities," Dr Bhargava, DG ICMR.
