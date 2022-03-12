As Pallavi Joshi earns acclaim for 'The Kashmir Files', 8 best works of the actor
Andha Yudh (1988): This was one of the notable performances of the actor during the early stage of her career, in the role of a handicapped girl, even being nominated for the political action drama.
Bharat - Ek Khoj (1988); She was also a part of numerous serials of the Doordarshan era, and this was one of the best known, where she enacted characters from 'Ramayana', 'The Sangam Period' and more.
Bhujangayyana Dashavathara (1991): Pallavi delivered an impactful performance in South-based films at the start of her career, like in this Kannada film, in a role of a village girl and her conflict with her husband.
Woh Chhokri (1992): Pallavi won the first National Award of her career, a special jury award, in the role of a young girl, who along with her mother, faces trouble after her father leaves the family.
Ilayum Mullum (1994): This Malayalam movie was another where she stood out as one of the women who raised her voice against sexual harassment in the region.
Antakshari (2001-2005): Pallavi was among the popular faces on TV for '80s and '90s kids as she hosted the musical show, along with Annu Kapoor, from five years from 2001 to 2005.
The Making of the Mahatma (1996): Pallavi was also a part of this film on Mahatma Gandhi, which won numerous National Awards, and gave an impressive performance in the role of Gandhi's wife Kasturba.
The Tashkent Files (2019): Pallavi won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in this film, directed by husband Vivek Agnihotri, in the role of a historian, who is set to go all out to find the truth regarding Lal Bhadur Shastri's death.
