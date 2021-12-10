As Parineeti Chopra completes 10 years in the industry, here are her top films so far
Image: Twitter/
Kesari sees Akshay Kumar and Parineeti in lead roles. The film is all about Havildar Ishar Singh and revolves around the Battle of Saragarhi.
Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh
Parineeti plays Meeta in the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee alongside Sidharth Malhotra, who must prove himself before he plans to marry her sister, Karishma.
Image: Twitter/@SmalhotraFC_
The Girl on the Train sees Parineeti Chopra play a divorcee, who fantasizes about a couple that appears to be happy to the outside world until something happens that shocks her to the core.
Image: Twitter/@AtibAlvi
Starring Sushant Singh Rajput as a man who fears commitment, Shuddh Desi Romance is about what happens when he absconds from his wedding and meets Gayatri, played by Parineeti Chopra.
Image: Twitter/@Naman__Kaur
Parineeti acts alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade. The film is all about what happens when the duo, from opposing political families fall in love.
Image: Twitter/@BollywoodAdda5