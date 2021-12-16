As 'Pushpa' releases, Action thrillers in the South to look forward to
Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, will hit the theatres on January 7, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie
South superstar Ajith Kumar is all set to make his comeback on the bring screen with his action movie 'Valimai', which will hit the silver screen on January 13, 2022.
Image: Twitter/@SonyMusicSouth
'Viraata Parvam', is a romantic action thriller movie featuring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, which is set to be released on 31st December 2021.
Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati
Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hedge starrer 'Beast' is directed by Selvaraghavan. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.
Image: Twitter/@actorvijay
Kiccha Sudeep's action thriller 'Vikrant Rona', which also stars Neetha Ashok, Nirup Bhandari, Siddu Moolimani and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, will release on February 24, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@kichchasudeepa