As Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha tie the knot, See other celebs who had a dreamy love marriage
Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma officially tied the knot in 2017 after falling in love while filming for a commercial together in 2013.
Image: Instagram/@priyankawedsnickjonas
Turning from friends to partners, actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married on May 10 2018.
Image: Instagram/@angadbedi
Actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started dating in 2018, as per US Weekly. They officially tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony on December 1 in 2018.
Image: Instagram/@nickjonas
Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on the sets of Tashan in 2008. They later got married on October 16, 2012.
Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi
Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 after dating for three years.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial