As Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa tie the knot, See pics of their dreamy wedding
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa, @rajkummar_rao
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao got married to his longtime girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa on Monday.
Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
The newlyweds looked stunning in elegant traditional attire in the pictures they uploaded on social media after the ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa
The duo mentioned that they got married to their best friend, soul mate and family in their heartfelt social media captions.
Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
The happy couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Chandigarh and posted some breathtaking pictures online.
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa