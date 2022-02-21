As Ranveer Singh wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award for '83', a look at his other notable works
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Featuring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, 'Lootera' was partly based on author O. Henry's short story 'The Last Leaf.' It received positive reviews from the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Lootera'
The 2019 musical drama film, 'Gully Boy' featured Ranveer Singh in the lead and it even emerged as the seventh-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.
Image: A Still from 'Gully Boy'
The 2018 period drama romantic film 'Padmaavat' won three National Awards. Ranveer Singh's performance in a negative role was highly appreciated in the film.
Image: A Still from 'Padmaavat'
Released in 2016, 'Befikre' is among the popular romantic comedy-drama movies. It featured Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor in the lead.
Image: A Still from 'Befikre'
'Bajirao Mastani' is among the notable Bollywood movies directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles.
Image: A Still from 'Bajirao Mastani'
Released in 2015, 'Dil Dhadakne Do' depicted an ensemble cast of actors namely Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar. It won numerous awards and accolades.
Image: A Still from 'Dil Dhadakne Do'
Written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in lead alongside other notable actors namely Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar, etc.
Image: A Still from 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'