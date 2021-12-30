As Rashmika Mandanna clocks 5 Yrs In the film industry, take a look at her top 7 films
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna stars alongside Nithiin in the film 'Bheeshma' which follows the story of a man falling for Rashmika's character who also happens to have his first name.
Image: Twitter/@iamRashmika_Fan
'Dear Comrade', also featuring Vijay Deverakonda, follows a hot-tempered student union leader falling in love with a state-level cricketer, played by Rashmika Mandanna.
Image: Twitter/@rashmika_addict
Rashmika plays the role of Saanvi Joseph in 'Kirik Party' also starring Rakshit Shetty. The film focuses on the mischiefs of a bunch of engineering students.
Image: Twitter/@Sandalwoodsuddi
'Pushpa: The Rise' also stars alongside Allu Arjun as the film follows the story of a coolie from Seshachalam forests rising in ranks in the red sanders smuggling network.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika plays the role of Samskruthi in the Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' which follows the story of an army major carrying out life-threatening missions in Kurnool to protect the country.
Image: Twitter/@moviegalleri
'Geetha Govindam', featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika, follows the unique yet charming love story of a duo, who previously had several misunderstandings.
Image: Twitter/@TollymaxIn
The actor plays the role of Kushi in 'Chamak' which follows a playboy reluctantly marrying an innocent girl whilst veiling his real personality. However, the story takes a comic turn when the duo unveils their respective lies.
Image: Twitter/@iamRashmika