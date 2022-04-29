As 'Runway 34' releases, actors who portrayed pilots/flight attendants in Bollywood films
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
The 2013 movie 'Andaaz' is often known as the breakthrough film for former Miss World and Miss Universe, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta and it had Akshay Kumar play an Indian Air Force pilot.
Image: Shemaroo Movies
In her third film, Janhvi Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female Indian Air Force pilots, in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which had released in 2020.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Shahid Kapoor had portrayed an Indian Air Force pilot in the 2011 film 'Mausam' directed by his father Pankaj Kapur. The film portrayed his character's longing for a girl he falls in love with, amid various tragedies around the world and his postings for the IAF.
Image: Movie still
Sonam Kapoor enacted the role of Neerja Bhanot, the flight attendant who sacrificed her life during the hijacking of the Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, in 'Neerja' (2016). The movie was a success and earned a National Award special mention for her.
Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Alia Bhatt was shown as an aspiring flight attendant, who completes her training for the job, in the 2017 film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. The film is one of the actor's highest-grossing films, as it had entered the Rs 100-crore club.
Image: Movie still
Among the upcoming releases, Kangana Ranaut is set to play the role of a pilot in the movie 'Tejas.' The actor has already completed the shooting of the film.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kartik Aaryan-starer 'Captain India' is another upcoming film to be centered on a pilot as a protagonist. The film will portray 'one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever', as per the makers.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan