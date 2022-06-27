As Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin announce pregnancy, Looking at couple's adorable moments
Image: Instagram/@vast.ent
'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin are one of the most adored South Korean couples. The two recently announced their pregnancy via social media.
Image: Instagram/@crash_landing_on_you
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin announced their wedding back in March and also dropped some beautiful pictures from their pre-wedding shoot.
Image: Instagram/@vast.ent
The two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 31, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@vast.ent
While Son Ye-Jin looked beautiful in an off-shoulder gown, Hyun Bin opted for a black tuxedo for the wedding.
Image: Instagram/@vast.ent
The couple turned heads as they looked regal at their wedding reception.
Image: Instagram/@vast.ent
They shared smiles with their wedding guests while happiness was evident on their faces.
Image: Instagram/@vast.ent
The two went to the US for their honeymoon and greeted fans at the airport after their return.
Image: Instagram/@crash_landing_on_you