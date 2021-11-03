As 'Sooryavanshi' releases this week, watch these Bollywood Cop entertainers
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
'Talaash' is a psychological crime thriller film starring Amir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.
Image: Instagram/@bollywoodlatinofans
Rani Mukerji plays the role of Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in 'Mardaani' and 'Mardaani 2'.
Image: Instagram/@bollyecia
'Singham' stars s Ajay Devgn as a station house officer turned police inspector Bajirao Singham and is the first instalment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.
Image: Instagram/@reliance.entertainment
'Simmba' stars Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and is the third instalment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
'Batla House' stars John Abraham in the lead role and is based on the life of Late DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.
Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham_suresh