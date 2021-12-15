As 'Spider-man: No Way Home' releases; here are other superheroes to look forward to
Image: Instagram/@
'Morbius' is helmed by Daniel Espinosa and features Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith in lead roles. The film will release on January 28, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@morbiusmovie
'The Batman', which stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell among others, will hit the big screens on March 4, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@infinity_c_1
Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and others, will release on March 25, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@shelleedits
'Thor: Love and Thunder' is helmed by Taika Waititi and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman in the lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on May 6, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' features Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke among others. It is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@black_panther_.fan
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel' is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The film will release on October 7, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanintothespidervers
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard's 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is all set to release on December 16, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@aquamanmovie