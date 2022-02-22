As 'The Batman' gears up for release, here are other actors that played the superhero
Image: Instagram/@thebatman
Adam West played the role of Dark Knight in in the 1960s ABC series 'Batman' and reprised his role for a feature film.
Image: Instagram/@adamwestofficial
Michael Keaton played Bruce Wayne / Batman in the films Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992) and will also be reprising his role in 'The Flash' (2022).
Image: Instagram/@michaelkeatonfans
Val Kilmer filled in Keaton's role in 'Batman Forever' in 1965 after the latter opted out for the movie.
Image: Twitter/@Venturian628
George Clooney played Batman in the 1997 movie ' Batman & Robin', the movie was panned by critics.
Image: Instagram/@onthisdayincomics
Christian Bale stepped into the role of Batman for the 'Dark Knight' trilogy, the trilogy has been ranked among the greatest ever made.
Image: Twitter/@BotSpotChrShots
Ben Affleck played Batman in the DCEU and will reprise his role in 'The Flash' for one last time.
Image: Twitter/@Truth31
Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to step into the shoes of the iconic superhero with the upcoming movie 'The Batman'.
Image: Instagram/@thebatman