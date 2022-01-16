As 'The Godfather' turns 50, here are some iconic dialogues from the movie
Image: Instagram/@thegodfathermovie
"Revenge is a dish best served cold."- Don Vito Corleone
Image: Instagram/@the.godfather_corleone
"I respect those that tell me the truth, no matter how hard it is."- Michael Corleone
Image: Instagram/@the.godfather_corleone
"A friend should always underestimate your virtues and an enemy overestimate your faults."- Don Vito Corleone
Image: Instagram/@the.godfather_corleone
"My father made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Luca Brasi held a gun to his head, and my father assured him that either his brains or his signature would be on the contract."- Michael Corleone
Image: Instagram/@the.godfather_corleone
"I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse."- Don Vito Corleone
Image: Instagram/@thegodfathermovie
"Great men are not born great, they grow great."- Don Vito Corleone
Image: Instagram/@thegodfathermovie
" Fredo, you're my older brother, and I love you. But don't ever take sides with anyone against the Family again. Ever."-Michael Corleone
Image: Instagram/@thegodfathermovie