Abhishek Raval
Jul 11 ,2023
As Tomato prices go over the roof, here's how much it costs in major Indian cities
PTI
The retail markets in Hyderabad, Telangana are selling Tomatoes for ₹110-120 per kg
Republic
In New Delhi the prices of Tomatoes have skyrocketed to ₹160 per kg
Republic
People have to pay as high as ₹100-125 per Kg to buy Tomatoes in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Republic
The prices of Tomatoes range ₹100-150 per Kg in Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Republic
Tomatoes have hit a high of ₹200 per Kg in the Jammu region of Jammu & Kashmir
Republic
Tomato prices have touched a peak ₹200 per Kg in parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru
Republic
In the financial capital Mumbai, Tomato prices have soared to ₹140 / Kg
PTI
Find Out More