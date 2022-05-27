As 'Tomb of Sand' won International Booker Prize; here're some must-read books
'The Guide' is written by author R. K. Narayan.The novel centres around the transformation of the protagonist, Raju, from a tour guide to a spiritual guide.
Image: Instagram@book_chi_goshta
'The White Tiger' is written by Aravind Adiga and highlights the humorous perspective of India’s class struggles in a globalized world.
Image: Instagram@a.n.rambles
'A Suitable Boy' is written by Vikram Seth and is set in a newly post-independence, post-partition India. It follows the story of four families and their problems.
Image: Instagram@thelookingglassworld
'The Inheritance of Loss' by Kiran Desai follows the journey of Biju, an illegal immigrant in the US who is trying to make a new life.
Image: Instagram@barnaliroy.in
'The God of Small Things' is penned by Arundhati Roy and it revolves around 'Love Laws' that are laid down by society.
Image: Instagram@ayeshamo_reads
'Little Fires Everywhere' is the second novel by the American author Celeste Ng. The novel focuses on two families living in 1990s Shaker Heights who are brought together through their children.
Image: Instagram@rachelscozyreads