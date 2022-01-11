As Vamika turns one, here're all her adorable pics shared by Anushka-Virat
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Since then, despite not revealing her face, the couple has shared some adorable pictures of their baby daughter.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
Virat Kohli and Anushka went on several picnics with Vamika in the park in the UK and shared adorable pictures.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
This photo gave a slight glimpse of how cute Vamika is and also the adorable mother-duo bond.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Anushka titled this photo as her "whole heart in one frame."
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Vamika has become the couple's travel partner as they are often seen dining in different restaurants in various places.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli
While fans haven't seen Vamika yet, they are sure she must be as cute as her parents.
Image: Instagram/@virat.kohli