As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tie the knot, here’s a glimpse into their big day
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif headed to Instagram to share some of the first glimpses from their wedding and stunned their fans and followers.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif donned an ethnic red and gold Sabyasachi outfit and complimented her look with elegant jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Vicky Kaushal looked regal in a peach sherwani and turban and smiled from ear to ear on his special day.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
The couple tied the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
The duo shared some heartwarming moments from their big day with their fans and wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment."
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09