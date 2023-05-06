Anirban Sarkar
May 06 ,2023
As Virat Kohli breaches the 7000 runs mark let's have a look at players with most IPL runs
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli breached the 7000 runs mark as he is now the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament with 7018 runs
Image: IPL/BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan is the second run getter in the list with 6536 runs in his tally
Image: AP
David Warner has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the IPL and with 6189 runs he is the 3rd highest run scorer
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has accumulated 6063 runs in the IPL and is the fourth highest run scorer in the tournament so far.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Suresh Raina who retired from all forms of cricket is fifth on the list with 5528 runs in his tally
Image: IPL/BCCI
Ab de Villiers is sixth on the list with 5162 runs in his bag
Image: BCCI
Find Out More