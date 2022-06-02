As war completes 100 days, here's a closer look at how Putin shattered dreams of millions
Image: AP
A 22-year-old military medic deployed on the front lines in eastern Ukraine lost both legs and left arm in a mine explosion.
Ukrainian forces while evacuating a pregnant woman whose hip was detached during Russian shelling in Mariupol.
Anti-tank barricades block a street placed in preparation for a possible Russian offensive in Odesa.
A picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin hangs at a target practice range in Lviv.
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River in the initial days of the war.
A woman stands near her house after a rocket attack in Kyiv.
