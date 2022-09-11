Apoorva Kaul
Sep 11 ,2022
As war marks 200 days, Ukraine avers it's 'liberating' regions from Russian forces
Image: AP
As the Russia-Ukraine war marks 200 days, the Ukrainian forces have started liberating their regions from Russian troops.
Image: AP
According to the Ukrainian President, about 2,000 kms of Ukraine's territory has been liberated since early September.
Image: AP
Amid the ongoing war, the Ukrainian armed forces began a counter-offensive in the last days of August
Image: AP
The picture shows a Russian soldier preparing to fire using a Russian man-portable anti-tank guided missile in Ukraine.
Image: AP
The image shows Russian vehicles travelling to the Kharkiv region in Ukraine.
Image: AP
Ukrainian forces preparing to fire using a US-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv amid the ongoing war with Russia.
Image: AP
In this picture, Russian troops can be seen in the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction in Ukraine.
Image: AP
Zelenskyy said that the Russian forces are "showing their back" and called it a "good choice for them to run away."
Image: AP
In this image, Russian troops with their weapons can be seen leaving a military plane in Ukraine.
Image: AP
Ukraine has claimed Russia lost 52,650 soldiers since the onset of the military conflict.
Image: AP
Find Out More