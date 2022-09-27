Prachi Arya
Sep 27 ,2022
Asha Parekh: Iconic films of stalwart that marks her outstanding contribution in cinema
IMAGE: Instagram/ashaparekh_ji
Legendary actor Asha Parekh who will be honoured Dada Saheb Phalke Award this year, has acted in a plethora pf films in her illustrous carrer.
IMAGE: Instagram/_evergreen_bollywood
Teesri Manzil, a 1966 Indian musical thriller film directed by Vijay Anand, starred Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh, it becme a hit at the box office.
IMAGE: Instagram/bollywoodperpetual
Aan Milo Sajna, a 1970 musical romantic drama, became a super hit at the box office and the song "Acha to Hum Chalte Hain" was a phenomenon.
IMAGE: Instagram/mohmmad_rafi_sahab
Asha Parekh's another phenomenal movie was Love In Tokyo which was directed by Pramod Chakravorty. Success of Love in Tokyo led to the making of Love in Bombay.
IMAGE: Twitter/pramodfilmsnew
Upkar, another iconic movie of Asha was directed by Manoj Kumar. The film held the top spot at the box office in 1967 and marked Kumar's directorial debut.
IMAGE: Twitter/@DDOdiaNews
Apart from the ones mentioned, Do Badan that starred Asha Parekh in the lead, is also considered to be one of her best works till date.
IMAGE: Twitter/@mehrotra_neeta
