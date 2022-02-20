Feb 20 ,2022
Asha Parekh, Sidharth Malhotra & more celebs at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2022
Image: Varinder Chawla
Former 'Roadies' host, Rannvijay Singh kept it simple yet classy in a blue-coloured buttoned jacket paired with beige pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Asha Parekh looked regal in an electric blue saree with heavy silver borders as she made an appearance at the event.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Indian singer, songwriter and actor Lucky Ali was clicked in a simple white kurta pyjama set.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rohit Roy looked dapper in a dark grey Supari suit teamed up with black loafers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sidharth, who donned an all-black ensemble, looked dapper. The actor won Critics Best Actor for his role in 'Shershaah' at Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Raveena Tandon stunned in a brown coloured saree and the Aranyak actor looked nothing less than a diva.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Lara Dutta looked ravishing in a wine-coloured floor-length gown teamed up with a diamond jwellery.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sanya Malhotra stunned in a red-coloured embroided gown at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani sizzles in a ravishing orange saree at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards. She won Critics Best Actor for her role in 'Shershaah'.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More