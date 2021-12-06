Ashes 2021-22: 5 Players to watch out for as arch-rivals go head-to-head in Australia
Joe Root is currently the No. 1 men's Test batter but is yet to make a Test hundred in Australia and will sure be the one to watch out for.
James Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket and will be a player to watch out for.
Pat Cummins, the new Aussie skipper is currently the No1. Test bowler and will surely be a threat to the England batters.
Australia vice-captain Steve Smith scored 774 runs in the 2019 Ashes and will look to repeat his performances once again.
Ben Stokes is likely to play a key role for England in the Ashes 2021, but with the player having been away from the game for long, it is to be seen how he comes out.
